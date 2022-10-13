USD 232 to join other JoCo districts in taking week-long Thanksgiving holiday

USD 232 students will get a full week off for Thanksgiving break starting in the 2023-24 school year. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Unified School District 232, with schools in De Soto, Lenexa and Shawnee, will offer a full week off for Thanksgiving break starting next year.

Why the change? Alvie Cater, a USD 232 spokesperson, told the Post via email that district administration recommended the change to the board of education based on staff and parent feedback.

This will be the first time ever that USD 232 will not have classes on the Monday and Tuesday of the week of Thanksgiving, Cater said.

Still, for this year, classes are scheduled for the Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving, with school out of session from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 25, according to the current year’s calendar.

What are other districts doing?

The change aligns with what other districts in Johnson County currently have in place, Cater said.

Both Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission, the two other school districts in the Post’s coverage area, already take off the entire week of Thanksgiving.

Blue Valley’s calendar notes school is out the entire week for Thanksgiving.

Shawnee Mission’s calendar notes no school on Monday due to a teacher facilitated professional learning day, and Tuesday is marked simply as no school.

The rest of the week is noted as Thanksgiving break for Shawnee Mission.

Olathe Schools is also set to take off the entire week of Thanksgiving this year, from Nov. 21-25, in what its school calendar denotes as “fall break.”

Gardner-Edgerton students have the entire week off, though staff have professional development scheduled for the Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving.

Spring Hill is the only other Johnson County school district, along with USD 232, to currently have students scheduled to be in class through the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Other USD 232 calendar changes: Cater said the only other change for the 2023-24 school year is that there will be no scheduled two-hour delayed start days.