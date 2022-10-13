The Overland Park Public Safety Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend approval of a contract amendment that would increase its crossing guard pay from $21.75 to $25.01 per hour. Above, a crossing guard outside Indian Valley Elementary in Overland Park. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Overland Park is looking to increase the hourly pay for school crossing guards as the city continues to deal with a shortage of people willing to fill the position since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to recommend a proposed amendment to the city’s crossing guard contract, increasing guards’ hourly rate from $21.75 to $25.01 per hour.

Background: The city entered the contract with All City Management Services, one of the nation’s largest school crossing guard providers, in August 2020.

That agreement was for two years with a total cost not to exceed $436,740 per year for crossing guard services.

During the first two years of the agreement, the city did not spend all of its allocated funds for the service due to the pandemic and All City’s inability to cover all required crossing guard shifts, according to city documents.

The numbers: With the contract amendment, the Overland Park Police Department — which oversees the city’s school crossing guards — would be expected to spend up to $491,096 for crossing guard services per year.

This amounts to a $54,356, 0r 11.1%, increase for each year.

“We don’t believe there is going to be any budget impacts to the [police department] based on it being paid for performance,” OPPD Maj. Keith Jenkins told the committee. “You have to show up to get paid… and based on past performance, we believe our budget is fine for the increase.”

Shortage issues: The request for a pay increase comes at a time in which schools across Johnson County have experienced a significant shortage in crossing guards.

All City missed 78 crossing guard shifts in May 2022 and 26 shifts during the first month of the 2022-23 school year, according to city documents.

While Jenkins said the national crossing guard company is currently fully staffed, it is still trying to fully staff backup positions in order to have more people to fill open positions when staff are either sick or have to call out for other personal reasons.

Key quote: “One of things [All City] has said to us is they’re getting a little bit better quality candidates, more candidates for the positions,” Jenkins said. “A lot of this is because the first two years of the contract was during COVID-19, and the people they are getting to fill these jobs are a vulnerable population, like retired folks.”

What’s next for Overland Park’s crossing guards?

If approved by the Overland Park City Council, the wage increase would begin with the start of a new annual contract with All City at the start of next school year.