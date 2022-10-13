Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm received one of the League of Kansas Municipalities' highest awards this past week recognizing service in local government. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm received an excellence in government award from the League of Kansas Municipalities this week.

The upshot: The E.A. Mosher Excellence in Local Government Award recognizes a local government official who represents “excellence and leadership at the highest level,” according to a city of Lenexa press release.

It also recognizes an official for their dedication to the city who is actively committed “to strong local government and service to the League of Kansas Municipalities.”

The award is named after E.A. Mosher, who was the League director from 1960 to 1991.

Boehm was presented the award during a ceremony at the Overland Park Convention Center on Monday, according to the release.

What they’re saying: “Mayor Boehm is a visionary leader and is well deserving of this recognition,” City Manager Beccy Yocham said in the city’s press release. “Lenexa has experienced unprecedented growth and consistently high citizen satisfaction ratings during his tenure as mayor.”

More about Mike Boehm

Boehm is a lifelong Lenexa resident and is senior vice president at Commerce Bank.

Boehm was first elected mayor in 2003, and he’s been re-elected four times since, running unopposed every time, according to the city’s website.

Prior to that, he served on the city council and city planning commission.

He’s also been involved with the Lenexa Historical Society, Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, Mid-America Regional Council Board of Directors and more.

He’s served previous stints on the Johnson County Community College Foundation Board of Directors and the Kansas League of Municipalities board of directors.

Key quote: “He has given generously of his time and talent to the city of Lenexa and numerous other worthy causes which have shaped Johnson County and the state of Kansas,” Yocham said in the press release. “We are delighted that the League of Kansas Municipalities and its members acknowledge his leadership and his many contributions to local, regional, state and national public policy.”