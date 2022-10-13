The new Johnson County Courthouse is headed toward LEED certification — a measure that determines a building's sustainability and environmental performance. File photo.

Nearly two years after it opened, the new Johnson County Courthouse in downtown Olathe is on track to achieve a green-building certification for sustainability under the internationally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, design standards.

This comes as the county itself also recently received notification that its countywide operations have also been LEED-certified by the nonprofit U.S. Green Building Council for having environmental sustainable practices in a number of areas.

Driving the news: On Oct. 7, Johnson County government officials marked the county’s LEED certification with a celebratory event and tour of the new courthouse.

Johnson County as a whole earned official gold-level LEED certification earlier this year, and the courthouse is the next building in the county to be approaching LEED certification.

What it means: Created by the U.S. Green Building Council, the LEED rating system determines a building or construction project’s performance in terms of sustainability and its impact on the environment.

The rating system takes factors like water consumption, energy use, waste and greenhouse gas emissions into account.

LEED certification comes in four levels — platinum, gold, silver, and certified, with “platinum” being the highest.

According to a release, Johnson County is the 25th local government worldwide to achieve LEED certification.

Out of a possible total of 110 points, Johnson County scored a total of 67 points to become “gold” certified, 11 points below the required amount for achieving platinum-level certification.

Point breakdown: According to the report from the U.S. Green Building Council, Johnson County earned its points, broken down in the following way:

Two points for integrative process

Eight points for natural systems and ecology

Six points for transportation and land use

Seven points for water efficiency

18 points for energy and greenhouse gas emissions

Two points for material and resources

14 points for quality of life

Six points for innovation

Four points for regional priority

How it was earned: Some of the factors that shaped Johnson County’s LEED status, according to the USGBC report, included:

a “focused approach to natural systems and ecology sectors”

a commitment to parks and open spaces and

quality of life metrics in areas such as high school graduation and crime rates — which demonstrated a value in education and safety, the report said.

Other local LEED certification efforts

Meanwhile, the Johnson County Courthouse is the latest in a growing number of facilities across Johnson County to pursue and earn LEED certification.

Earlier this year, the Overland Park Public Works Committee discussed the possibility of pursuing LEED certification for the reconstructed Fire Station #41 at 75th and Conser.

at 75th and Conser. Prairie Village’s public works building also earned platinum-level LEED certification earlier this year — an effort that had been three years in the making.

Key quote: “We are proud of the work we are doing here in Johnson County and proud of our accomplishment of LEED Gold certification,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners in a release. “Johnson County is committed to setting the standard for our community and everyone who calls Johnson County home.”