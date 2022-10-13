The Lenexa Farmers Market, on the ground floor of the city's civic campus, runs through Saturday, Oct. 29. File photo.

The start of fall means the end of another season in Johnson County — farmers market season.

Some farmers markets across Johnson County have already started closing as temperatures cool, including those in Merriam and Mission.

Others are preparing for their last days — with some set to close in the coming days and weeks.

Johnson County farmers markets closing dates

Overland Park Farmers’ Market: The Overland Park Farmers’ Market has the longest remaining stretch in Johnson County, with its last day planned for Saturday, Nov. 19.

However, Overland Park residents will get another chance to shop for local goods from the same vendors at December’s Holiday Market .

. The farmers’ market celebrated its 40th year this year, returning to the downtown pavilion at 7950 Marty Street for the first time in two years after temporarily operating out of the parking lot at Matt Ross Community Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Nov. 19.

Lenexa Farmers Market: The Lenexa Farmers Market’s Tuesday markets already wrapped up at the end of August, but its Saturday markets will continue until Saturday, Oct. 29.

Later in the winter, the market will return for a few winter and holiday market dates.

and market dates. The Lenexa Farmers Market operates at 17201 West 87th Street Parkway, on the ground floor of the Lenexa City Center.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29.

Shawnee Farmers’ Market: The Shawnee Moonlight Market will have its last Thursday night market on Oct. 20, followed by its last Saturday market on Oct. 29.

Both of the farmers markets host a range of local vendors, food trucks and opportunities for entertainment.

The Saturday farmers’ market takes place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the Moonlight Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Both markets are at 11110 Johnson Drive, in the parking lot of Shawnee City Hall.

Park Place Farmers’ Market: This coming Saturday, Oct. 15, will mark the end of the season for the farmers’ market at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.

In addition to its various local vendors, the market hosted a range of events this season — such as children’s days, a fall fest and an Independence Day market.

The market is open from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturrday, at 116th Place between Ash Street and Rosewood Street.

Olathe Farmers’ Market: Olathe’s Wednesday farmers’ market has already closed for the season, but the Saturday market will continue on until Oct. 22.