Bridge to Fit: How to know if you’re performing an exercise correctly

Am I doing this right?

Chances are, if you’re new to something, you have asked this question.

It’s a common reason people come to us at BridgeFit. It’s also a great question, because your exercise technique can impact your results.

You can have the best workout plan in the world, but poor exercise technique can prevent you from making progress and sometimes can cause things to get worse.

In order to make sure you’re performing the exercise correctly, there are two questions you need answer:

What should it look like? What muscles should you feel?

The answers will be different for each exercise. Sometimes your form may look good, but you’re not feeling it in the right muscles. If this happens, something needs to change in order to actually work the muscle you’re trying to work.

This is why having a personal trainer is an advantage. Your personal trainer will be able to answer those questions. In addition, your personal trainer will know if you need to modify or change the exercise so you can get the most out of the exercise.

Click here for two FREE weeks of personal training to find what exercises to start with and how to perform them correctly

For example, the front plank is a common core exercise that we often see done incorrectly. The main goal of a plank is to strengthen your abs, but oftentimes people feel the exercise mostly in their lower back. This does not mean your back is weak. Instead, feeling only back means your in a position that is giving your back leverage to do all the work. In order to change this it may require small adjustments to put you in a position that gives your abs leverage to do all the work.

If an exercise is done incorrectly, you could be not working the muscle you intend to work. This negatively impacts your progress and is a waste of your time.

This is a big reason we are always intentional about focusing on technique at BridgeFit with all of our members, but especially with our new members.

We take all new members through a flexibility/movement assessment so we can find what are the best exercise to start with. So they can get the most out of the exercises without banging up their body in the process.

So they’re never wasting your time and can confidently perform the exercise, knowing they’re doing it right.

Click here for two weeks of free personal training so you can learn what to do for your goal, and how to do it correctly.

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy