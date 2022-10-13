Alex Morris faces five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He remains in custody in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. Image via Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A tip from Google led Overland Park Police to search the home and electronic devices of now-fired Shawnee Mission North teacher Alex Morris, turning up dozens of images and videos of child sex abuse, according to a criminal affidavit in the case.

ICYMI: Morris, a math teacher and coach on SM North’s girls swim team, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

That same day, the Shawnee Mission school board met in executive session and voted to recommend to terminate Morris’s employment with the district.

He was formally fired as part of the district’s regular human resources agenda approved by the board unanimously on Monday.

He remains in custody in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century, and his next court appearance in Johnson County District Court is scheduled for Nov. 15.

What we know: The affidavit says Google alerted police to the “possible uploading of child exploitation materials” to a Google Drive account on four separate occasions earlier this year on Jan. 31, March 3, April 20 and May 24.

Two different Gmail accounts were linked to the Drive account, one containing Alex Morris’s name and another under the user name “Charlie Kline.”

An IP address associated with a Google Fiber account also showed the account belonged to Morris, with the same Gmail account information.

What else: With a search warrant, police went to Morris’s residence in Johnson County on Sept. 28, questioned him and seized “a number of electronic items.”

Morris, at first, denied any involvement with the “Charlie Kline” account linked to the suspicious Google Drive activity and also denied downloading any child porn.

He then admitted to using the “Charlie Kline” email account when “he did not want to receive emails from certain places,” the affidavit says.

Details: While reviewing Morris’s iPad, detectives found roughly 130 images and approximately 12 videos containing child porn, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also asked Morris about his Snapchat account because it appeared children had been sending him photos.

Morris, the affidavit says, “denied knowing any of the kids [in the images] and denied that they were children he taught or coached.”

Investigators also found bookmarks on Morris’s iPad for websites with titles such as “Jailbait4U” and “girlslittlegirl’s albums.”

Background on Alex Morris

Officials with the Johnson County District Attorney’s office have previously said there is no evidence to suggest any local students were involved in Morris’s alleged crimes.