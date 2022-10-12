  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Prairie Village Police Off. Ben Overesch and K-9 Blitz navigate the course during the 7th annual Heartland Police Canine Competition in Shawnee this past weekend, which featured K-9 squads from 16 local law enforcement agencies. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

It’s midweek mania, Johnson County. Kyle here, to get your Wednesday started off right.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 73, Low: 44. Cloudy this morning from some lingering rain from overnight, then sunny later this afternoon. 

Public Agenda

  • Both the Mission City Council’s Community Development Committee and Finance and Administration Committee meet tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other items, will review an amended agreement that would raise the pay of school crossing guards.

Noteworthy

  • Outgoing Johnson County Chair Ed Eilert has endorsed Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly to succeed him in the Nov. 8 general election. Kelly is vying for the retiring Eilert’s seat with current county commissioner Charlotte O’Hara.
  • State Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg called on the Kansas Department for Children and Families to stop placing kids with one of its contractors and to claw back $12 million in tax dollars following several high-profile mistakes. [Kansas News Service]
  • The Gardner Edgerton school board this week again reviewed but took no formal action on a policy that would, among other things, require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth. [Fox 4]

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

