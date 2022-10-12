Your daily planner: Wednesday, Oct. 12

It’s midweek mania, Johnson County. Kyle here, to get your Wednesday started off right.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 73, Low: 44. Cloudy this morning from some lingering rain from overnight, then sunny later this afternoon.
Public Agenda
- Both the Mission City Council’s Community Development Committee and Finance and Administration Committee meet tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other items, will review an amended agreement that would raise the pay of school crossing guards.
Noteworthy
- Outgoing Johnson County Chair Ed Eilert has endorsed Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly to succeed him in the Nov. 8 general election. Kelly is vying for the retiring Eilert’s seat with current county commissioner Charlotte O’Hara.
- State Sen. Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg called on the Kansas Department for Children and Families to stop placing kids with one of its contractors and to claw back $12 million in tax dollars following several high-profile mistakes. [Kansas News Service]
- The Gardner Edgerton school board this week again reviewed but took no formal action on a policy that would, among other things, require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth. [Fox 4]
