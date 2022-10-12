  Juliana Garcia  - Obituaries

Terry English, legendary Bishop Miege basketball coach, dies at age 72

Terry English, longtime girls' basketball coach at Bishop Miege, died from a stroke on Tuesday, according to the school. Image via Bishop Miege Girls Basketball Twitter account.

Terry English, a legendary girls basketball coach who led Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park to 22 state titles, has died.

What we know: English suffered a stroke and died on Tuesday, according to a statement from the school posted to social media. He was 72 years old.

Key quote: “[English] demonstrated commitment, grit and love as a husband, father, educator and coach,” the school’s message reads. “From 1975 to 2021, Coach English dedicated his life to a program that became a dynasty during his decades at Miege.”

Terry English
Terry English became Bishop Miege’s first girls’ basketball coach when the program was founded in 1975. Above, English (far right) via Bishop Miege High School Facebook page.

Career: English graduated from Bishop Miege in 1968, and each of his four children — Mark, Greg, Jeff and Jenny — attended the school, too.

  • His coaching career began in 1975 when the girls’ basketball team was first formed at the private Catholic school.
  • Over the next nearly half century, he led the program to 22 state titles and a career record of 910-168.
  • Following the 2020-21 season, he was named the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.
Terry English on the sidelines.

 

What else: His final game came in March 2021 when the Stags won the Class 4A state championship against McPherson, 51-36.

What they’re saying about Terry English

Former students, athletes and the basketball community took to social media soon after the school’s announcement to remember English.

  • Some student athletes credit English for helping them grow into the person they are today.

Others acknowledged his contributions to the classroom at Bishop Miege.

Parents of former student athletes also sang English’s praises.

Others commented on his remarkable accomplishments on the court.

Others are thanking English for his dedication.

