Terry English, a legendary girls basketball coach who led Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park to 22 state titles, has died.

What we know: English suffered a stroke and died on Tuesday, according to a statement from the school posted to social media. He was 72 years old.

🙏You made a difference! All the time, energy, and effort you put into coaching each player. It will have a lasting impact on each of them. Their lives are better because of the time you spent with them. You contributed to the stories of their lives and we are forever grateful❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mnt1s2PqYz — Bishop Miege Girls Basketball (@BishopMiege_GBB) October 11, 2022

Key quote: “[English] demonstrated commitment, grit and love as a husband, father, educator and coach,” the school’s message reads. “From 1975 to 2021, Coach English dedicated his life to a program that became a dynasty during his decades at Miege.”

Career: English graduated from Bishop Miege in 1968, and each of his four children — Mark, Greg, Jeff and Jenny — attended the school, too.

His coaching career began in 1975 when the girls’ basketball team was first formed at the private Catholic school.

Over the next nearly half century, he led the program to 22 state titles and a career record of 910-168.

Following the 2020-21 season, he was named the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.

What else: His final game came in March 2021 when the Stags won the Class 4A state championship against McPherson, 51-36.

English soon after announced his retirement, ending his 45-year career.

His son Jeff, who served as an assistant coach to his father for 15 years, was named the new head coach last year.

In August, Jeff announced he was stepping down to pursue another opportunity, and Terry came back on board to be the Stags’ head coach once again for this upcoming season.

What they’re saying about Terry English

Former students, athletes and the basketball community took to social media soon after the school’s announcement to remember English.

Some student athletes credit English for helping them grow into the person they are today.

“A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life”. Terry English was loved by so many and helped make me the player and person I am today. He was a pure soul taken from this world too soon, but may he rest in peace knowing his legacy will live on forever! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/grv0oqJzUQ — Ashton Verhulst (@ashton_verhulst) October 12, 2022

Others acknowledged his contributions to the classroom at Bishop Miege.

This is a huge loss for our Kansas City high school community. Much more than sports. As a teacher and a person who taught young people how to work together and become leaders. Terry English will be missed. My goodness. A life well lived and leaves a mark that will last. https://t.co/nkCz6qW5uv — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) October 12, 2022

Parents of former student athletes also sang English’s praises.

We lost a legend today. Terry English’s mark on girls basketball in Kansas and the Miege community cannot be overstated. His 22 state titles only tell a small part of the story. My girls are better people and players because of him. Prayers for the English family. pic.twitter.com/6d9ESDBoF0 — Nkurt (@njkurt) October 12, 2022

Others commented on his remarkable accomplishments on the court.

Son of a … Terry English? A Kansas high school coaching icon. Arguably the best coach in any sport in state history. I honestly thought he’d Coach until he was 150. And he wouldn’t have aged a bit. RIP sir. 🙏 https://t.co/OPPe5CN71K — Brad Hallier (@bhallier) October 11, 2022

Others are thanking English for his dedication.