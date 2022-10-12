Shawnee says Social Bar and Grill can keep playing live music

The Social Bar and Grill in Shawnee earned a one-year extension of the special use permit that allows it to host live music two nights a week.

Driving the news: The Shawnee City Council on Monday agreed with the city’s planning commission to extend the bar’s permit, crediting the owner with working hard to keep noise levels down.

Background: The business, at 13410 West 62nd Terrace just off Shawnee Mission Parkway, is allowed to operate as a bar under city zoning rules, but requires the special use permit to have live music until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Owner Jordan Grove has been battling to keep the permit after some residents in a neighborhood nearby began complaining last spring.

Details: Although noise-dampening devices had to be removed because they didn’t conform to the fire code, the bar has largely been successful in keeping noise down, the majority of council members agreed.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen said he was comfortable with continuing the permit because only one complaint was received in the past four months.

He and other councilmembers noted the permit could still be recalled at any time for review.

“The owner has taken measures to try to reduce noise and be as friendly a neighbor as possible,” he noted.

What else: The council vote was not unanimous.

Councilmember Eric Jenkins, who along with Councilmember Mike Kemmling, voted against the extension, said the business already had “quite a bit of time” to fix the problems with neighbors, and he was saddened that there was still a complaint.

“I don’t see where the problem is really being taken care of,” he said. “It’s just being extended and extended. People there can’t get any sleep and that’s not really fair.”

Councilmember Jill Chalfie, who voted for the extension, said the problem may be more about the location than the current business: “It seems to me that the reputation is the Achilles heel.”

History behind Social Bar and Grill property

Before the Social moved in, the building was occupied by the Roxy, which was often a subject of noise complaints.

The Roxy hosted music until 2 a.m. and had been the subject of numerous complaints before it closed last year.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.