The Shawnee City Council on Monday appointed city Public Works Director Doug Whitacre to the interim city manager position as the city searches for a permanent replacement to fill the role being vacated by outgoing City Manager Nolan Sunderman.
The upshot: Following an executive session during a special called city council meeting Monday night that preceded the regular meeting, the city council unanimously approved the interim appointment, according to a Shawnee press release.
- This comes less than a month after Sunderman announced his resignation, effective Nov. 1.
- Among other things, Sunderman cited the city council’s “separate vision” for the future of the city for his reason for resigning.
- “It was a difficult decision for me,” Sunderman said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working and living here in Shawnee.”
Key quote: “We have a great group of employees in Shawnee and I am confident they will maintain a high level of professionalism as we go through these changes,” Whitacre said in a statement to the Post. “I am always grateful for any opportunity to help out our community and will do my best to provide stability during this transition.”
ICYMI: Last month, Sunderman informed the city council and Mayor Michele Distler of his intent to resign.
- Sunderman has been with Shawnee for more than six years overall.
- He was originally promoted from to city manager from assistant in 2018.
Background: Whitacre started his role as public works director for Shawnee in 2015, according to a city press release.
- He came to the city after working in city government in Topeka and McPherson and also a corporate stint at Embarq/Sprint.
What’s next in Shawnee City manager search
At Monday’s meeting, the city council also selected Texas-based executive search firm SGR to lead the search for a permanent replacement for Sunderman.
- The search process is anticipated to take at least six months, according to a city press release.