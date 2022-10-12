Shawnee appointed Doug Whitacre, current public works director pictured above, to the interim city manager position as the current city manager's resignation takes effect on Nov. 1. Photo courtesy city of Shawnee.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday appointed city Public Works Director Doug Whitacre to the interim city manager position as the city searches for a permanent replacement to fill the role being vacated by outgoing City Manager Nolan Sunderman.

The upshot: Following an executive session during a special called city council meeting Monday night that preceded the regular meeting, the city council unanimously approved the interim appointment, according to a Shawnee press release.

This comes less than a month after Sunderman announced his resignation, effective Nov. 1.

Among other things, Sunderman cited the city council’s “separate vision” for the future of the city for his reason for resigning.

“It was a difficult decision for me,” Sunderman said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working and living here in Shawnee.”

Key quote: “We have a great group of employees in Shawnee and I am confident they will maintain a high level of professionalism as we go through these changes,” Whitacre said in a statement to the Post. “I am always grateful for any opportunity to help out our community and will do my best to provide stability during this transition.”

ICYMI: Last month, Sunderman informed the city council and Mayor Michele Distler of his intent to resign.

Sunderman has been with Shawnee for more than six years overall.

He was originally promoted from to city manager from assistant in 2018.

Background: Whitacre started his role as public works director for Shawnee in 2015, according to a city press release.

He came to the city after working in city government in Topeka and McPherson and also a corporate stint at Embarq/Sprint.

What’s next in Shawnee City manager search

At Monday’s meeting, the city council also selected Texas-based executive search firm SGR to lead the search for a permanent replacement for Sunderman.