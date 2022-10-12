Obituaries Oct. 10-11, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Photo credit Erich Ferdinand. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 10-11, 2022, to Legacy.com.

Patricia Lock, 81, Overland Park

Patricia Ann Lock, 81, Overland Park, passed away October 9th, 2022 at Overland Park Regional Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas, after a battle with Dementia. Read full obituary here.

William Edward Zarda Jr., 76, Shawnee

William Edward Zarda, Jr., 76 passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at the Olathe Hospice House. Read full obituary here.

Robert Leonard Luck Jr., 75, Prairie Village

Robert L. Luck, Jr. of Prairie Village, KS passed away at his home in Prairie Village, Kansas on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Read full obituary here.