Inside JCPRD: Support local Special Olympians by attending Cars in the Park on Oct. 22

Part of the fun of the annual Cars in the Park event, taking place on Oct. 22 at the Theatre in the Park, is seeing what area residents pull out of their garages to proudly display.

By David Markham

Now in its 12th year, the annual Cars in the Park event is a fall tradition, and a fun and easy way to support the local Special Olympics Team, which recently saw a major expansion when another team merged with it earlier this year.

Cars in the Park is a major annual fundraiser for JCPRD’s Special Olympics and Special Populations programs, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Theatre in the Park, located at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee. For spectators, admission to the show is free and concessions will be available.

Cars in the Park typically attracts an eclectic mix of cars, trucks, and motorcycles, from Model A’s to modern and customized vehicles. Part of the fun is seeing what area residents pull out of the garage to proudly display. Judging of the entries for awards this year will be done by the participants themselves, and by members of the JCPRD Rangers Special Olympics Team, who will select a winner for an Athlete’s Choice Award.

This event is for all ages, and an on-site DJ will be providing an event soundtrack of golden oldies. There will be food trucks, raffle prizes, a 50/50 pot, and silent auction of amazing sports memorabilia. There is no fee or charge to participate in the drawing. Participants are under no obligation to make a contribution, and may not be barred from participation if they do not make a contribution.

For anyone interested in entering the show, vehicle registrations are still being taken through the day of the event. All participants must be registered and on-site by noon to be judged. The fee is $35 per vehicle and includes a T-shirt for registrations through Oct. 21 (after that, T-shirts are $10). For participants, there will be door prizes. To learn more or to register a vehicle for the event, register online or call the Registration Department at (913) 831-3359.

The Rangers’ team roster grew considerably this year when another local Special Olympics team merged with it. During its regular monthly meeting in August, the Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for the transition of the Shawnee Storm Special Olympics Team into the Rangers.

The Shawnee Storm was a Special Olympic group located in western Johnson County which broke away from JCPRD more than a decade ago to seek more of a neighborhood/local school community feel for their program.

“The founders of Shawnee Storm Special Olympics created their group about 14 years ago, when their own children were young, on a completely volunteer basis,” explained Special Populations Coordinator Lise Dujakovich. “Their children are now adults and the founders encouraged other parents to step into leadership roles to continue supporting the local program. Unfortunately, the Shawnee Storm local program dissolved and they reached out to JCPRD. The merger has strengthened our team with the addition of athletes and coaches at all skill levels.”

“I’m really excited for the merger as our athletes have many friends that were previously on the Shawnee Storm and now will be joining the JCPRD Rangers,” added Children’s Services Assistant Manager Rob Knaussman. “It is fun to sit back and watch them rekindle their friendships.”

Since approval of the board’s memorandum, JCPRD has taken over all administrative duties for the former team and has welcomed Shawnee Storm athletes, families, coaches, and volunteers to participate in Special Olympics programming. The Storm’s organizational funds have been successfully transferred to JCPRD, as well as their sports equipment.

With the two teams back together, JCPRD has launched a rebranding effort to include both JCPRD and Shawnee Storm athletes and families, encouraging them to submit ideas for colors, team names, and logos. Those submissions have been narrowed down to the top three most popular suggestions.

“We are actively working with JCPRD’s Marketing & Communications Department to make mock-ups of each design and then put the top three to a final vote,” Dujakovich said. “We hope to present the final selection at our Volunteer Appreciation Dinner in November.”

JCPRD’s current Special Olympics delegation numbers 98 athletes, while Shawnee Storm’s roster includes about 48 athletes. Dujakovich noted that 20 former Shawnee Storm members have joined JCPRD offerings for track and field, bowling, tennis, cycling, soccer, walking and fishing clubs, a learn to play disc golf session (coached by Johnson County Park Police officers), a Fit & Healthy Athlete series, softball, golf, volleyball, floor hockey, and aquatics. And winter sports will be starting soon.

Efforts toward the Storm-Rangers merger began in late 2021, and in March of this year, JCPRD hosted a well-attended meet and greet event with members of both teams.

“The addition of Shawnee Storm participants and coaches has brought a host of new and exciting personalities to JCPRD,” Dujakovich said. “A bump in the road or two is always expected, but we’ve had wonderful guidance and support from Shawnee Storm leadership to make this transition a success so far. We look forward to welcoming more athletes and coaches as their favorite sport season rolls around!”