Dave's Hot Chicken, a California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, is eyeing a mid-2023 opening for a new location at the mixed-use Promontory development near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue. Photo courtesy Dave's Hot Chicken.

Spicy food lovers can rejoice as a new hot chicken joint is working to open in Overland Park.

Driving the news: Dave’s Hot Chicken, a chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, is eyeing a mid-2023 opening for its new location at the mixed-use Promontory development near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, according to company officials.

Where exactly? The California-based restaurant is set to be located at 9097 Metcalf Avenue, next door to Massage Envy and breakfast franchise IHOP.

It will also be located in front of SERV Promontory, a new pickleball, bar and entertainment concept set to open sometime later this year that is currently under construction.

The menu: Dave’s menu consists of chicken tenders and sliders and a selection of seven different spice levels ranging from “no spice” to “reaper.”

Customers who order the reaper level are required to sign a waiver acknowledging that “eating the reaper can cause harm.”

Sides at Dave’s include fries and cheese fries, macaroni and cheese and kale slaw.

The restaurant’s menu also features chocolate, strawberry and vanilla milkshakes.

Background: In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was first opened by chef Dave Kopushyan and three of his friends Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles.

Since then, the franchise has grown into more than 80 franchises across the United States and Canada.

It is scheduled to open almost 100 additional locations throughout 2023 and has commitments for more than 400 units under franchise agreements, company officials said.

What else is happening at Promontory Overland Park?

The introduction of a new fast-casual restaurant is just one of several changes the Promontory development is currently undergoing.