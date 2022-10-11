Your Mortgage: Rate romance

You may have heard the phrase, “Date the rate. Marry the house.” It means buy the house you want. But committing to the house doesn’t mean you have to commit to the current financing forever.

You can have a brief “Rate Romance” now. When you’re ready to move on, Fountain Mortgage will pay for the break up (and the hook up) with a better-looking rate, should it become available.

Fine Print

Minimum of six (6) months between purchase and refinance funding dates

Maximum of $3,000 in waived refinance fees, expressed as a lender credit

Private mortgage insurance fees/premiums and discount points not included

KS & MO properties only