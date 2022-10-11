Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone except NFL referees!

Forecast: ☁️ High: 81, Low: 51. Cloudy to start the day, then sunny and breezy later. Chance for rain and some thunderstorms after 10 p.m.

Public Agenda

The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets tonight at 6:30 p.m., and among other items, will review an application for a new monument sign outside a school at 75th and Belinder.

Noteworthy