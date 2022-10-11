  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 11

A monarch butterfly at Shawnee Mission Park.

Reader and accomplished local photographer Dean Davison calls this snap of monarch butterfly in Shawnee Mission Park, "Reigning Monarch." Photo submitted by Dean Davison.

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone except NFL referees!

Forecast: ☁️ High: 81, Low: 51. Cloudy to start the day, then sunny and breezy later. Chance for rain and some thunderstorms after 10 p.m.

Public Agenda

  • The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets tonight at 6:30 p.m., and among other items, will review an application for a new monument sign outside a school at 75th and Belinder.

Noteworthy

  • The Shawnee City Council on Monday appointed Public Works Director Doug Whitacre to be the interim City Manager during the search for a new permanent city manager following the resignation of Nolan Sunderman, effective Nov. 1.
  • A former Olathe School District administrator alleges in a new a lawsuit that she was retaliated against, having her position diminished and ultimately eliminated, after accusing another administrator of sexual harassment. [Kansas City Star]
  • A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road in Lenexa. [KCTV 5]

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

Help us keep local news strong in Johnson County: Try a subscription today. You'll get full access to all our community coverage, and your first month is just $1.