Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone except NFL referees!
Forecast: ☁️ High: 81, Low: 51. Cloudy to start the day, then sunny and breezy later. Chance for rain and some thunderstorms after 10 p.m.
Public Agenda
- The Prairie Village Planning Commission meets tonight at 6:30 p.m., and among other items, will review an application for a new monument sign outside a school at 75th and Belinder.
Noteworthy
- The Shawnee City Council on Monday appointed Public Works Director Doug Whitacre to be the interim City Manager during the search for a new permanent city manager following the resignation of Nolan Sunderman, effective Nov. 1.
- A former Olathe School District administrator alleges in a new a lawsuit that she was retaliated against, having her position diminished and ultimately eliminated, after accusing another administrator of sexual harassment. [Kansas City Star]
- A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road in Lenexa. [KCTV 5]
