The Shawnee Mission school board on Monday formally terminated the employment of Alexander David Morris, a Shawnee Mission North math teacher and swim coach charged with five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Driving the news: The board previously approved a resolution during a special meeting on Sept. 28, hours after Morris’s arrest, laying out the district’s intent to terminate his contract, but that did not officially end Morris’s tenure teaching in Shawnee Mission.

Details: David Smith, Shawnee Mission’s chief communications officer, previously told the Post this is because teacher contracts include language stating teachers have a right to appeal their potential termination.

With no discussion Monday, the board unanimously several items on its consent agenda, including a human resources update that featured a motion to formally terminate Morris’ contract.

That came after the board met for an executive session an hour before a workshop meeting on Monday, the exact subject of which is unknown, though a meeting notice emailed by the district mentions a discussion of “personnel issues.”

Morris did not appeal the intent to terminate within 10 days, according to the resolution to terminate included in board documents.

The human resources agenda shows the resolution for notice to terminate took effect on Monday.

In case you missed it

Morris was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, on five counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office previously told the Post there is “no evidence at this time indicating that any students are involved” in the case against Morris.

Additionally, the office told the Post “sexual exploitation of a child is typically when individuals obtain child pornography.”

The next time Morris is ordered to appear in court is on Nov. 15, following a preliminary hearing last week.

Swim coach history: Morris served as a SM North swim coach, as well as coach for the Kansas City Blazers, a team sponsored through Johnson County Park and Recreation District, and the city of Mission Swim Club.