A major expansion planned for the Servaes Brewing Company in downtown Shawnee got a lift from the Shawnee City Council Monday night with approval of a $100,000 forgivable loan to help with renovations.

Why it matters: The Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development, or SEED, loan puts Servaes on track to rehab and move into recently purchased space next door to its current location at 10921 Johnson Drive.

Background: The brewery opened in 2019 and has continued to grow its customer base through the pandemic.

It currently has a 2,700-square-foot space that only allows for an “intimate” taproom seating 50, according to the proposal letter written by Courtney Servaes, owner of the company and head brewer.

Last year Servaes bought neighboring properties at 10919 and 10923 Johnson Drive, planning to expand into the vacant fabrication space of I Heart Local.

Details: The taproom would be expanded into the 10923, and the other property would be leased, according to city paperwork.

The brewery owners are exploring several ideas, including an outdoor patio, enhanced curb appeal, private event and public art display space, expanded drink offerings and the potential for a commercial kitchen in the future.

The cost: The business owners say they have invested $750,000 in purchasing the neighboring buildings.

The renovations would cost another $350,000, according to the city staff explanatory document.

Servaes has already procured a Small Business Administration loan for part of that, but asked the council for $100,000 from its economic development program.

How they voted on Servaes Brewing loan

The SEED loan was approved 6-2 with relatively little discussion, with councilmembers Mike Kemmling and Jacklynn Walters voting against it.

Kemmling noted his opposition to the economic development program in general.

“I have nothing against Servaes but I am not a fan of SEED grants. I’m not a fan of giving away money that could be used to fund other things in our city and I’m not a fan of us meddling in the free market,” he said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.