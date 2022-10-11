With less than a month to go until Election Day, Johnson Countians now have new resources at their disposal for finding their polling place and confirming other voting information.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Election Office will begin sending out voting information this week to registered voters via postcards and also posting information to the Johnson County Election Office website.

Residents can vote in person at their polling places on Nov. 8, or by mail stating Oct. 18.

Advanced, in-person voting will also be available at select polling locations starting Saturday, Oct. 22.

For Johnson Countians, the Nov. 8 general election includes races on city, county, state and federal offices , as well as two constitutional amendment questions.

, as well as two constitutional amendment questions. Oct. 18 marks the last day for voters to register in order to vote in this election.

Where you can look: Starting this week, registered voters in Johnson County should receive postcards in their mailboxes with information about when and where they can vote.

Polling places for some voters may have changed, but according to the Johnson County Election Office, the majority of them will vote at the same polling places as they did for the August primary election.

Voters whose polling places have changed since August will also receive specific notification cards detailing that change.

Other resources for Johnson County election info

The Johnson County Election Office this summer also launched an updated website for voters to find election information.

This includes details about candidates and elected officials, instructions on how to find a polling place, a page where new voters can register, and a special section about this year’s upcoming general election.

The general election results will also be posted to the website in November.

Key quote: “It’s important that residents take a close look at the postcards ahead of Election Day,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman. “On Tuesday, Nov. 8 voters will be required to vote in-person at their designated polling site under current Kansas election laws. The postcard includes information about a voter’s assigned Election Day polling site location, as well as information on the options to advance vote at the polling location where that’s available or vote by mail.”