Dante Cosentino makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut.
Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe. Court records show that Cosentino turned 40 on Sunday.
Charges against Cosentino: Prosecutors allege that Cosentino “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly” caused great bodily harm to both injured men.
- Leawood police announced on Monday that the first victim was a 44 year old man from Mission Hills who suffered a gunshot wound.
- The second victim is a 67-year-old man from Leawood who police say had a blunt force wound to his head.
Defense attorney statements: Defense attorney Tom Bath is representing Cosentino.
- “I think the affidavit is not quite clear exactly what happened,” Bath said in court. “Be that as it may, there was a gun involved, and someone was shot; we understand that is serious.”
- Bath asked the court to set his client’s bond at $30,000, with alcohol and location monitoring service.
- “Obviously, alcohol was involved at some level here, and I think that’s as important as the monetary consideration,” Bath argued.
- He also requested that Cosentino be allowed to have contact with his daughter and his mother.
Criminal background and bond: Prosecutors stated that due to several past criminal cases against Mr. Cosentino in Colorado and Missouri that a $50,000 bond would be more appropriate.
- The court agreed with prosecutors and set his bond at $50,000 with alcohol and location monitoring should he post bond. He will be allowed contact with his daughter and mother.
- His next court appearance, a no-go preliminary hearing, was set for October 19 at 10 a.m.
- Cosentino’s LinkedIn profile lists his occupation as a corporate supervisor at his family’s company, Cosentino’s Food Stores.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.