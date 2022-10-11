Dante Cosentino makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut.

Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe. Court records show that Cosentino turned 40 on Sunday.

Charges against Cosentino: Prosecutors allege that Cosentino “unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly” caused great bodily harm to both injured men.

Leawood police announced on Monday that the first victim was a 44 year old man from Mission Hills who suffered a gunshot wound.

The second victim is a 67-year-old man from Leawood who police say had a blunt force wound to his head.

Defense attorney statements: Defense attorney Tom Bath is representing Cosentino.

“I think the affidavit is not quite clear exactly what happened,” Bath said in court. “Be that as it may, there was a gun involved, and someone was shot; we understand that is serious.”

Bath asked the court to set his client’s bond at $30,000, with alcohol and location monitoring service.

“Obviously, alcohol was involved at some level here, and I think that’s as important as the monetary consideration,” Bath argued.

He also requested that Cosentino be allowed to have contact with his daughter and his mother.

Criminal background and bond: Prosecutors stated that due to several past criminal cases against Mr. Cosentino in Colorado and Missouri that a $50,000 bond would be more appropriate.