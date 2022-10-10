Your daily planner: Monday, Oct. 10

Welcome to another week, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start things off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 81, Low: 61. Mostly sunny and calm during the day, with a 50% chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday.

Diversions

Ready for some football? The Chiefs host archrival the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football tonight at 7:15 p.m. Remaining tickets are pricey, but check out the Posts’s “5 to Try” list of best Johnson County places to watch football.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m this afternoon and is set to discuss a number of items, including a rezoning request for a multi-story apartment complex at 135th and Pflumm.

Noteworthy