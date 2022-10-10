Your daily planner: Monday, Oct. 10

Welcome to another week, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start things off right.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 81, Low: 61. Mostly sunny and calm during the day, with a 50% chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday.
Diversions
- Ready for some football? The Chiefs host archrival the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football tonight at 7:15 p.m. Remaining tickets are pricey, but check out the Posts’s “5 to Try” list of best Johnson County places to watch football.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m this afternoon and is set to discuss a number of items, including a rezoning request for a multi-story apartment complex at 135th and Pflumm.
- The Blue Valley school board meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and could approve a measure authorizing and calling for a new bond election in January.
- The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and, among other things, will consider approving a $100,000 economic development grant for Servaes Brewing Company to refurbish its space and expand next door into the former IHeartLocal storefront.
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will review a number of proposed policy changes, including one that would allow middle and high school students to “test out” of courses or earn credits through “alternative education” opportunities.
Noteworthy
- A fired Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach facing three felony charges is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student both at his home and at the school multiple times, according to court records. [Kansas City Star]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office last week announced that clinical diagnostic testing lab Eurofins Viracor will be opening a facility in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs. [KCTV]
- University of Kansas Athletics officials last week announced a $350 million renovation to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, home to the school’s football team. [KCUR]
