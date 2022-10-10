  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, Oct. 10

Shawnee Canine Competition

Lenexa Police K-9 Bart demonstrates how to engage with a suspect at the 7th annual Heartland Police Canine Competition, hosted Friday and Saturday by the Shawnee Police Department. A week of training preceded the competition, which included K-9 squads from 16 area law enforcement agencies. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Welcome to another week, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you start things off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 81, Low: 61. Mostly sunny and calm during the day, with a 50% chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms overnight into Tuesday. 

Diversions

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m this afternoon and is set to discuss a number of items, including a rezoning request for a multi-story apartment complex at 135th and Pflumm.
  • The Blue Valley school board meets at 5:30 p.m. tonight and could approve a measure authorizing and calling for a new bond election in January.
  • The Shawnee City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and, among other things, will consider approving a $100,000 economic development grant for Servaes Brewing Company to refurbish its space and expand next door into the former IHeartLocal storefront.
  • The Shawnee Mission school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will review a number of proposed policy changes, including one that would allow middle and high school students to “test out” of courses or earn credits through “alternative education” opportunities.

Noteworthy

  • A fired Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach facing three felony charges is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old student both at his home and at the school multiple times, according to court records. [Kansas City Star]
  • Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office last week announced that clinical diagnostic testing lab Eurofins Viracor will be opening a facility in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs. [KCTV]
  • University of Kansas Athletics officials last week announced a $350 million renovation to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, home to the school’s football team. [KCUR]

