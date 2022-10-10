Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead with Winter Session classes – enrollment is now open

Johnson County Community College offers a winter session for students who want to earn a few college credits during their winter break. These accelerated four-week online classes give students the opportunity to get ahead, and stay ahead, as they pursue their educational goals.

Why should students take a class over winter break?

Winter session courses are all online and can be taken from the comfort – and convenience– of home. Students benefit from increased flexibility with online classes while still following a structured and organized course plan. Assignments, instructions and deadlines are clearly communicated to students to help keep them on track.

And like all our classes, our winter session courses are offered at an affordable tuition rate, which means a single winter class can be completed for a lower cost — and the credits transferred to another institution. This makes winter session classes ideal for out-of-town students visiting home for winter break, or for current JCCC students to focus on a single class they need for their certificate or degree.

Enroll in winter session today but plan early for spring!

In addition to winter session, it’s not too early to start planning for spring 2023. Enrollment opens later this month. Spring semester students can look forward to flexible course offerings, knowledgeable professors and access to helpful resource centers as they work toward their academic goals.

Explore the spring class schedule now and make note of these important academic dates.

Oct. 10

Winter session open enrollment begins. Students may enroll in up to 4 credit hours. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

Oct. 26

Open enrollment begins on the web at 9 p.m. for spring classes.

Dec. 12

First day of winter session credit classes. Last day to enroll in a winter session course.

Jan. 6

Last day of winter session.

Jan. 10

Payment deadline for spring classes. Students enrolling prior to this deadline must pay tuition and fees by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes.

Jan. 17

First day of spring credit classes.

Assistance is available

JCCC’s Academic Counselors are available for support and advice on everything from selecting winter session classes, preparing for spring semester and more. Current JCCC students — and others considering JCCC courses — should visit the Academic Advising & Counseling page for appointment options.