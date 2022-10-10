Obituaries Oct. 7-9, 2022, in Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley

Below is a list of obituaries from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas that were posted Oct. 7-9, 2022, to Legacy.com.

Robert Leonard Luck Jr., 75, Prairie Village

Robert L. Luck, Jr. of Prairie Village, KS passed away at his home in Prairie Village, Kansas on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Read full obituary here.

Mary Ruth (Rittenhouse) Foley Baier, 96, Shawnee

Mary Ruth (Rittenhouse) Foley Baier, 96, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Read full obituary here.

Donna J. Butler, 88, Overland Park

Donna J. (Stigall) Butler of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 6, 2022 at Menorah Medical Center. Read full obituary here.

Thomas B. Gilkison, 77, Overland Park

Thomas Bartley Gilkison, age 77, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 surrounded by his family. Read full obituary here.

Stephen Carter Greenwood, 78, Overland Park

Stephen Carter Greenwood passed away on September 27th, 2022. Read full obituary here.

William “Bill” Grubb, 88, Overland Park

William “Bill” Grubb, 88, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Stratford Commons Rehabilitation Center. Read full obituary here.

Merrill Dean “Mickie” McConnell, 97, Overland Park

Merrill “Mickie” Dean McConnell, 97, formally of Overland Park, KS, passed Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Eugene, OR. Read full obituary here.

Marvin W. Meyer Sr., 96, Shawnee

Marvin W. Meyer, Sr., 96, of Shawnee KS, formerly of Bonner Springs KS, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Shawnee KS. Read full obituary here.

Terry L. Scott, 76, Overland Park

Terry L. Scott of Overland Park, Kansas passed away October 1, 2022. Read full obituary here.

Oliver Shoup, 96, Overland Park

Oliver Nelson (“Ozzie”) Shoup, 96, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022. Read full obituary here.

Richard James “Rick” Sullivan, 69, Overland Park

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard James ‘Rick’ Sullivan, Jr., at the age of 69. Read full obituary here.

John Charles Trewolla, 75, Prairie Village

John passed away at the home, as was his wish, surrounded by his family and supported by the love of many friends. Read full obituary here.

Edna Carol Welch, 90, Overland Park

Edna Carol Welch died peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of ninety. Read full obituary here.

Mary Esther Wilson, 95, Leawood

Mary Esther Wilson, 95, peacefully passed away on October 5, 2022 in Leawood, Kansas. Read full obituary here.

Paul Saverio Giordano, 59, Mission Hills

Paul Saverio Giordano, beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend, died peacefully October 1 at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston with his wife, children and parents gathered by his side as he entered eternal rest. Read full obituary here.