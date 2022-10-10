Suspect in custody and 2 men injured, including one shot, in disturbance in gated Leawood subdivision

Leawood Police confirm they have arrested one person following a disturbance around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home inside a gated subdivision that left two people hospitalized, including one with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the home at 11540 Cherokee Court at 8:56 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

The house is in the Tomahawk Creek Estates subdivision, a gated neighborhood northeast of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and West 119th Street.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were initially told that someone had tripped and fallen down some stairs. Seconds later, an update was relayed that someone had been wounded in a shooting.

“Once there, officers found two victims, and a subject was taken into custody,” Leawood Police spokesperson Brad Robbins told the Post late Sunday.

In a follow up news release Monday morning, Robbins said one of the victims, a 44-year-old man from Mission Hills, suffered a gunshot wound.

The second victim, a 67-year-old man from Leawood, “had a blunt force wound to his head.”

Both men were transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by Med-Act ambulances, according to recorded radio traffic.

Robbins said a Leawood man, 40, was detained at the scene and a firearm was later recovered.

The suspect was later transferred into the custody of the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century, according to Leawood Police.

Robbin’s statement did not identify either the suspect or the two victims, but according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s online booking log, a Dante Cosentino, who lives at the Cherokee Court address where the incident occurred, was arrested Sunday night and was being held on a pending charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

He was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just after 2 a.m. Monday.

The booking log states Cosentino is set to have his first appearance in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.

Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report.