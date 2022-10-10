The Friends of Johnson County Library have announced the winners of the organization’s annual bookmark contest — which yielded more than 200 submissions this year.
About the contest: Through the bookmark contest, Johnson Countians can design a bookmark with their own artwork.
- Participants can submit their design to categories from seven different age groups, ranging from preschool and kindergarten to “grown ups”.
- The winners were selected by Friends of Johnson County Library board members and Johnson County Library Youth Service librarians.
- The Friends of Johnson County Library presented the winners as an early celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week, which will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
What they’re saying: “They’re so creative, and the best way to keep your place in your favorite book,” said Chris Meier, president of the Friends of Johnson County Library. “I enjoy seeing all of the submissions each year, it is so hard to select the winners. We love giving creative people of all ages a chance to engage with our excellent library system through this unique opportunity.”
Johnson County Library bookmark contest winners
The student winners and their respective schools or cities are as follows:
Kindergarten and Pre-K
- Ella Cillessen, Our Lady’s Montessori School
- Miles Haddix, Monarch Montessori School
- Dom Kirkland, Village on Mission Preschool
First and second grade
- Xander Brooks, Westwood View Elementary School
- Nichole Lambert, Oak Hill Elementary School
- Zoie Mota, John Paul II Catholic School
Third and fourth grade
- Finley Aulbur, Valley Park Elementary School
- Paisley Buller, Timber Creek Elementary School
- Anna Burris, Curé of Ars Catholic School
Fifth and sixth grade
- Lyla Everett, homeschool
- Natalie Johnson, homeschool
Seventh and eighth grade
- Joanna Behrens, Hocker Grove Middle School
- Sailor Buller, Aubry Bend Middle School
- Isa Huckins, John Paul II Catholic School
- Siena Roper, North Star Academy
High school
- Madeline Wiser, homeschool
Grown ups
- Zac Brooks, Westwood, KS
- Kelly Downs, Olathe, KS
- Kevin Gritzke, Overland Park, KS
- Liz Vargas, Overland Park, KS
Here’s a glance at some of the winning designs in this year’s contest:
