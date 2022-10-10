The Friends of Johnson County Library have announced the winners of the organization’s annual bookmark contest — which yielded more than 200 submissions this year.

About the contest: Through the bookmark contest, Johnson Countians can design a bookmark with their own artwork.

Participants can submit their design to categories from seven different age groups, ranging from preschool and kindergarten to “grown ups”.

The winners were selected by Friends of Johnson County Library board members and Johnson County Library Youth Service librarians.

The Friends of Johnson County Library presented the winners as an early celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week, which will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.

What they’re saying: “They’re so creative, and the best way to keep your place in your favorite book,” said Chris Meier, president of the Friends of Johnson County Library. “I enjoy seeing all of the submissions each year, it is so hard to select the winners. We love giving creative people of all ages a chance to engage with our excellent library system through this unique opportunity.”

Johnson County Library bookmark contest winners

The student winners and their respective schools or cities are as follows:

Kindergarten and Pre-K

Ella Cillessen, Our Lady’s Montessori School

Miles Haddix, Monarch Montessori School

Dom Kirkland, Village on Mission Preschool

First and second grade

Xander Brooks, Westwood View Elementary School

Nichole Lambert, Oak Hill Elementary School

Zoie Mota, John Paul II Catholic School

Third and fourth grade

Finley Aulbur, Valley Park Elementary School

Paisley Buller, Timber Creek Elementary School

Anna Burris, Curé of Ars Catholic School

Fifth and sixth grade

Lyla Everett, homeschool

Natalie Johnson, homeschool

Seventh and eighth grade

Joanna Behrens, Hocker Grove Middle School

Sailor Buller, Aubry Bend Middle School

Isa Huckins, John Paul II Catholic School

Siena Roper, North Star Academy

High school

Madeline Wiser, homeschool

Grown ups

Zac Brooks, Westwood, KS

Kelly Downs, Olathe, KS

Kevin Gritzke, Overland Park, KS

Liz Vargas, Overland Park, KS

Here’s a glance at some of the winning designs in this year’s contest: