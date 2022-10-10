  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best Bloody Marys in Johnson County? Tell us your pick 🍅🍹

The Post is looking for readers' picks for best Bloody Marys.

The Bloody Mary is a base of vodka and tomato juice but with so many add-ons and combinations beyond that. Image via Shutterstock, used under a Creative Commons license.

Let’s savor this week’s “5 to Try.”

Because we’re asking for readers’ picks for best Bloody Marys in Johnson County.

With its combination of vodka, tomato juice and whatever balance of hot sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire and pickles (plus whatever else you want to throw in, like olives or celery spears), Bloody Marys are always tongue-tingling treats.

And we want to know where in Johnson County you can find the best one.

Especially this time of year, when many restaurants and alehouses put on Bloody Mary bars on weekends to draw in crowds on Saturdays and Sundays to watch football.

How to tell us your picks for best soups in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

The Bloody Marys at Louie's Wine Dive in Overland Park.
The Bloody Marys at Louie’s Wine Dive in Overland Park. Image via Google.

