Your Community: The convenience of Library OnDemand

Johnson County Library has 14 branches located throughout the community, but the reach extends well beyond that with 24/7 access to online resources. One great example is Library OnDemand, an online programming platform hosted through ON24. Here you can browse and register for upcoming virtual programs and events, as well as view past recordings. You often don’t get many second chances in life, but Library OnDemand has a great collection of recorded sessions you can watch whenever it works best for your schedule.

Here are some sections you’ll find on Library OnDemand:

Featured Series

Discover these thoughtfully selected topics that benefit people in different stages of life. From those who care for kids age birth to six to those who are 50 and over who face unique challenges, there is a series to help guide you through. You can also find information on Library building projects and studies.

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture features and celebrates local creativity and research in the Library’s physical and digital spaces. Watch interviews of some of the Kansas City area’s best visual artists for insights about their work, creative process and the things that inspire them.

Authors & Writers

Featuring helpful programs and resources to support and celebrate local authors. Join the Kansas City Veterans Writing Team (KCVWT) and Johnson County Library as they examine all the worlds we inhabit: our personal landscapes. And don’t miss the 7th Annual Writers Conference, it will have online offerings via Library OnDemand and in-person sessions at Central Resource Library this year.

Career & Personal Finance

Learn about some of the most important and interesting career and finance topics facing our community today. Watch presenters cover topics like getting out to debt, budgeting, saving, investing, credit scores, and popular money management apps for your phone.

MakerSpace

Build something cool, learn new skills and flex your creative muscles with the Black & Veatch MakerSpace team. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to use the equipment, there are tutorials to help you every step of the way.

If you haven’t discovered Library OnDemand from Johnson County Library, now is a great time to take a look. Library OnDemand makes it easy to discover, watch and engage in upcoming and past programs and events so you don’t miss a thing. Visit Library OnDemand on jocolibrary.org to get started today.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom