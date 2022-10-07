Let’s get ready for the weekend, Johnson County!

Forecast: ☀️ High: 58, Low: 35. Sunny and clear but significantly cooler. Overnight lows could drop near freezing. A frost advisory is in effect Saturday morning, so take steps tonight to protect any sensitive plants.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 44. Temps near freezing at dawn will rapidly warm up into another beautiful fall day. Sunday, ☀️ High: 75, Low: 49. Another picture-perfect autumn day with sunny skies and few clouds.

Diversions

Take in Lenexa’s annual Chili Challenge while enjoying some free chili, hot wings and salsa, a fireworks show, live music and kids activities. The event runs tonight from 6-10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Find out more here.

while enjoying some free chili, hot wings and salsa, a fireworks show, live music and kids activities. The event runs tonight from 6-10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Find out more here. For the first time in three years, the Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival returns in Fairway this Saturday. One highlight will be a demonstration Pow-Wow by students from Haskell Indian Nations University. Here’s more info.

returns in Fairway this Saturday. One highlight will be a demonstration Pow-Wow by students from Haskell Indian Nations University. Here’s more info. Bottoms up for KC Oktoberfest , hosted by KC Bier Co. at Crown Center in KCMO this Friday and Saturday. The metro’s largest Oktoberfest celebration features not only beer-drinking, but shopping, kids’ games and wine tasting. Tickets for each day run $12 per person.

, hosted by KC Bier Co. at Crown Center in KCMO this Friday and Saturday. The metro’s largest Oktoberfest celebration features not only beer-drinking, but shopping, kids’ games and wine tasting. Tickets for each day run $12 per person. Take in the Japan Festival this Saturday at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College, celebrating the culture, food and music of Japan. Tickets for adults are $15 each. Kids younger than 5 get in free. Find out more.

this Saturday at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College, celebrating the culture, food and music of Japan. Tickets for adults are $15 each. Kids younger than 5 get in free. Find out more. Cap off your weekend with a live performance of the Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box outside Westwood City Hall on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Here are the details.

Noteworthy