Shawnee motorcycle crash at 75th and Nieman leaves driver hospitalized

A man in his 50s was injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Shawnee.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to West 75th Street and Nieman Road at 8:50 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a motorcycle down in the northbound lanes of Nieman Road, just south of 75th Street.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

At the scene, Shawnee Police Sergeant Shaun Arnold told the Post that the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two officers from the department’s traffic safety unit responded to investigate the crash.

Master Police Officer Rusty Morton of the Traffic Safety Unit told the Post that nearby traffic cameras captured the crash.

He said the motorcycle was westbound on 75th Street and then made a left turn to go southbound on Nieman Road.

Morton says the rider went southbound in the northbound lanes just before the crash.

The crash occurred at the edge of where the pavement has been milled in preparation for resurfacing as part of the city’s 75th Street revitalization project.

What else about Shawnee motorcycle crash

Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crash but believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.