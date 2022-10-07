QuikTrip wants new Shawnee store near 83rd and K-7

A new QuikTrip planned for 83rd Street and Hedge Lane Terrace in Shawnee got early okays from the city’s planning commission Monday, after a discussion of future traffic along Kansas Highway 7 and its effects on the area.

What happened? Commissioners unanimously approved rezoning, and final plat and site plan for the convenience store and gas pumps at 8278 Hedge Lane Terrace in southwestern Shawnee.

Details: The site, which is on undeveloped land in a planned industrial area, is made up of two lots, only one of which is included in the current plan.

The QuikTrip would have a 5,312-square-foot store and eight gas pumps.

The company asked for a change to the commercial highway zone because a special use permit would have been required for the gas pumps under the current zoning.

Discussion: The 7.7-acre site is just west of K-7, prompting some discussion Monday of future traffic patterns and the capacity of a planned left-turn lane to the lot.

During a short public hearing, Lynn Holcomb of Bonner Springs brought up the turn lane, saying he represented a nearby landowner.

The area already has issues with truck traffic, he said, adding he does not oppose the development, but suggested the left turn lane might need to be lengthened to accommodate the traffic once the convenience store gets up and running.

What they said: Some commissioners also expressed interest in having the public works department examine traffic issues because of crowded rush hours and long lines for drivers entering the highway.

Commissioner Kathy Peterson said the planned traffic study on growth around K-7 should be a helpful tool in developing another convenience store, which she said is needed in the area.

“If we could just keep an eye on the traffic and adjust those signals I don’t see why this wouldn’t be a nice addition,” she said.

What’s next for Shawnee QuikTrip plan

The item goes next to city council discussion, tentatively on Oct. 24.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.