Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Modern masterpieces in Kansas City

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we understand the significance and architectural style of modern and unique homes. The simplicity and congruous forms, blended with natural surroundings create spaces that have held their place amongst the most iconic architectural styles in the world. As part of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, we harness a global presence built on centuries of tradition and dedication to innovating the luxury real estate industry. As the most prominent modern and unique home seller in the greater Kansas City metro area, we are committed to honoring the originality and simplicity that modern architects passionately fought for in building these minimalist masterpieces.

We are pleased to introduce to you several modern homes that are currently listed by Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.

8514 Cherokee Lane, Leawood, KS 66206

The magic of this modern Matthew Hufft masterpiece may cause you to reassess your entire perspective on what is possible in owning a home. The line between indoor and outdoor living has been blurred in a way that will leave you disoriented with joy. There truly aren’t enough words to describe this stunning abode as you must allow yourself the opportunity to experience this type of design at the highest level.

370 Lakeshore West Drive, Lake Quivira, KS 66217

This wondrous home is like nothing you have experienced before, melding modern design with the perfect Lake Quivira setting. With incredible attention to detail at every turn, life could look so much different in this exceptional, modern, organic vacation home.

The Westside Collection – Franklin Heights and Summit Ridge

2101-2109 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108

20th and Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108

Positioned in the heart of one of Kansas City’s first neighborhoods, right between the riverfront and the downtown skyline, you’ll find the homes of the Westside Collection. Every home in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate its own unique space within the community, blending historic appeal with new, eco-friendly interior and exterior construction for modern-day comfort and convenience.

7821 Fontana Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208

The Searing House is a custom designed piece of art, available for purchase for the first time since its creation. As a true jewel in the Kansas City architecture crown, we recognize the importance of finding buyers who will truly appreciate the unmistakable design and are devoted to artful living. Lovingly cared for and maintained, this home has the same unique design elements that were used when it was constructed.

We are the industries best agents, curating with incomparable attention to style and detail. We’re here to help sell your home at a scale you just won’t find anywhere else.