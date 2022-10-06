Warm and friendly greetings to you this Thursday! Here’s a quick update on what’s happening around Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 80, Low: 46. Sunny with just a few clouds and light breezes out of the north. Some winds will bring gusts as high as 18 mph.

Diversions

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.

perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center. Tickets here. Today is the final showing of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” at the Regnier Theatre at Union Station. Tickets here.

at the Regnier Theatre at Union Station. Tickets here. Forte, a celebration for Kansas City area young professionals, takes place at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Shirley Bush Helzberg Symphony House, at 17th and Wyandotte next to the Kauffman Center. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to hear an update on major projects in the county and consider authorizing the county’s mental health staff to work with Leawood to provide mental health diversion services. Full agenda here.

meets at 9:30 a.m. today with plans to hear an update on major projects in the county and consider authorizing the county’s mental health staff to work with Leawood to provide mental health diversion services. Full agenda here. Johnson County Wastewater is hosting an open house for the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility improvements project from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the facility, 4800 Nall Ave. in Mission. Details here.

Noteworthy