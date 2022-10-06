An Overland Park woman is honoring the memory of her beloved beagle by trying to help others in need.

Driving the news: As a memorial to her late red beagle Violet Rosie, Rachel Winter created Violet Rosie’s Little Dog Library in her front yard, where passing pet owners can leave and take supplies for their furry friends.

Violet Rosie’s Little Dog Library is now up outside Winter’s home at 7511 W. 66th Street.

Winter’s inspiration for the memorial came from a friend who put up a Little Free Library, where people can exchange free books, in her yard.

“There’s a lot of little libraries for people but there’s nothing for our furry friends, so I decided to take Violet’s old crate and try to the best of my ability to make my own,” Winter said.

Violet Rosie’s story: Violet was adopted by Winter and her wife at a young age from Overland Park-based Beagles and More Rescue and was beloved by the family for years until she passed away last year.

At 10 months old, Violet was pregnant with a litter of puppies before she was adopted to the Winters.

“She was just the epitome of pure innocence,” Winter said. “When she saw you, she was just so happy that she would just wiggle and wiggle. She was just so lovely.”

In July 2021, Violet died after an unknown mass in her abdomen unexpectedly ruptured.

The details: The purpose of Violet Rosie’s Little Dog Library is for anyone to be able to either leave or take free dog supplies as they need.

Since being in operation for roughly a week and a half, Winter said a handful of people have already come out to both take and donate supplies.

“People are putting in anything they’ve got that they won’t be able to use, especially with puppies, since dogs are expensive,” she said.

Items that have dropped off at the site thus far include toys, food, treats and leashes.

Key quote: “I just want [the library] to be available for the community,” Winter said. “If they’re from Leawood or Kansas City or wherever, I don’t really care. It’s expensive to have a dog, and sometimes you just need a little bit of a handout with stuff like that.”

Future plans for Violet Rosie’s Little Dog Library

In addition to getting the word out about the new library, Winter said she is looking to find someone who can help put a roof on the structure and weatherproof the old crate.