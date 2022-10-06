Driver hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa

One driver was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Lenexa at Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Lenexa Police and Fire crews, along with Johnson County Med-Act, responded to the intersection halfway between Woodland Road and Kansas Highway 7 shortly after 2 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported two vehicles were involved, and both sustained significant damage in the crash.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says one car was southbound on Lone Elm Road, ran the stop sign at Prairie Star Parkway and hit a westbound pickup truck in the intersection.

“Driver of the car was transported [to a hospital] but no indications of serious injuries from either,” Chavez said.

The driver of the pickup was attended to by an ambulance crew but ultimately left the scene with a family member.

The damaged vehicles were towed away, and traffic through the intersection was returned to normal by 3:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.