  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Driver hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa

Two cars heavily damaged following a Lenexa crash near Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road.

Two vehicles sustained heavy damage in a wreck at Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon. But police say there was "no indication of serious injuries" in either driver. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One driver was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Lenexa at Prairie Star Parkway and Lone Elm Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Lenexa Police and Fire crews, along with Johnson County Med-Act, responded to the intersection halfway between Woodland Road and Kansas Highway 7 shortly after 2 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported two vehicles were involved, and both sustained significant damage in the crash.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says one car was southbound on Lone Elm Road, ran the stop sign at Prairie Star Parkway and hit a westbound pickup truck in the intersection.

“Driver of the car was transported [to a hospital] but no indications of serious injuries from either,” Chavez said.

The driver of the pickup was attended to by an ambulance crew but ultimately left the scene with a family member.

The damaged vehicles were towed away, and traffic through the intersection was returned to normal by 3:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.