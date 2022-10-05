Kyle here, with your midweek pickup from the Post. Happy Wednesday!
Forecast: ⛅ High: 80, Low: 54. Mostly cloudy this morning with a gradual clearing into this afternoon.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Bar Association is hosting a gubernatorial debate today at noon in Overland Park between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt. KCPT will livestream and broadcast the event. Find out more here.
- Prairie Village will host its Fall Tree Seminar tonight at 7 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, where local experts will give tips and information on how to preserve and maintain aging trees.
- The Merriam Planning Commission meets at 7 pm. tonight and, among other items, will hear a presentation about the city’s plans to remake the Merriam Drive corridor in the city’s downtown area.
Noteworthy
- An apparently drunk teenage boy fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom in Overland Park Sunday night, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue before police arrested him after he passed out in a stranger’s residence. [KSHB]
- The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for a preliminary plan and to build a multi-story, 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive, the former site of a Sears call center. [Fox 4]
- Former KU and Blue Valley Northwest basketball standout Christian Braun scored three points in the Denver Nuggets’ 112-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Braun’s NBA exhibition season debut earlier this week. [Kansas City Star]
