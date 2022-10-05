Enjoy a royally good night inside at Starlight

Before you watch the highly-anticipated new season on Netflix, be sure to catch the story behind the story in The Crown Live!, part of Starlight’s Indoor Series.

Originally staged in 2019, the show pays due respect to both the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s historic reign and their having since passed away.

Two actors rediscover how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II in 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents, and corgi impressions.

Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet and number one fan of all things royal, Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead… with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles – from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.

Tickets to The Crown Live! are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office. Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.

For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com/the-crown.

About the indoor series at Starlight

To provide entertainment year-round to current patrons and new audiences, Starlight created a live indoor theatre series called Starlight Indoors. Featuring small comedies, musicals, parodies and other unconventional shows, Starlight Indoors is presented inside the heated performance space of Starlight’s Cohen Community Stage House.