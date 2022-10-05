The two candidates vying to succeed outgoing Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert met Tuesday night in a forum hosted by the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and District 3 County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara shared their views on Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s ongoing election investigation, dealing with rising property values and the concordant rise in property taxes and the future of solar farms in Johnson County, among other topics.

The event was hosted at Johnson County Community College’s Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

The Post livestreamed the forum on our Facebook page, and the entire event can be viewed in the embedded link below. Timestamps for specific questions can be found below the video, if you’d like to jump to specific points in the discussion.

*Note: The Post has traditionally eschewed writing condensed recaps of our forums, opting instead for republishing videos of these discussions in their entirety, accompanied by transcribed questions, so that readers can watch the candidates’ responses in their full context and assess for themselves their electoral choices.

Johnson County Chair forum questions (timestamps in bold)