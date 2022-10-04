Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday.
Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening.
Diversions
- Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. More information here.
- It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in Overland Park. More information here.
- The Toadies perform at 8 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- Pusha T performs at The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider an amendment to the construction agreement with J.E. Dunn on construction of the city’s new justice center. Agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Overland Park’s farmers market was voted best in the U.S. Meet the people who make it so great. [KCUR]
- The Hy-Vee grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling eight different cheese products after receiving word from a manufacturer that they may be contaminated. [41 Action News]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.