Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday.

Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening.

Diversions

Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. More information here.

It's free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in Overland Park. More information here.

The Toadies perform at 8 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Pusha T performs at The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider an amendment to the construction agreement with J.E. Dunn on construction of the city’s new justice center. Agenda here.

Noteworthy