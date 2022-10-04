  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Red flowers adorn Overland Park's Prairiefire shopping center.

Red blooms at the Prairiefire shopping center in Overland Park. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday.

Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening.

Diversions

  • Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. More information here.
  • It’s free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in Overland Park. More information here.
  • The Toadies perform at 8 p.m. tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
  • Pusha T performs at The Truman in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.

Public Agenda

  • The Lenexa City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight with plans to consider an amendment to the construction agreement with J.E. Dunn on construction of the city’s new justice center. Agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Overland Park’s farmers market was voted best in the U.S. Meet the people who make it so great. [KCUR]
  • The Hy-Vee grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling eight different cheese products after receiving word from a manufacturer that they may be contaminated. [41 Action News]

