Shawnee Town 1929 chapel proposal tabled over cost concerns

A replacement chapel in Shawnee Town 1929 that had been in the pipeline for completion in 2024 has been tabled indefinitely with instructions for parks and recreation staff to explore avenues for private fundraising for the project.

Driving the news: Councilmembers discussed awarding a bid to Kansas City-based Strata Architecture for $94,695 for design work on the chapel, which has been included in the city’s capital improvement budget.

But they ultimately balked at the total construction price, which is now estimated at $1.2 million.

The item was listed on the city’s budget at a cost of $695,000.

Background: The chapel has been proposed to replace one that had been on the Shawnee Town 1929 historic site from the 1970s through the late 2000s.

The plan was for a building that would seat 50 people and have additional space for services and other events.

Although the chapel would not be authentic to Shawnee, its contents, including stained glass and pews from several other churches of the time period, would be, said Tonya Lecuru, director of the parks and recreation department.

She said the HVAC system and restrooms were responsible for the cost increase.

What else: The non-denominational chapel is also conceived as a revenue raiser for the city, since it would be available for rent for weddings and services.

The Town Hall on the Shawnee Town 1929 historic site just west of downtown Shawnee has already proved popular for receptions, but it is larger than a would-be chapel, Lecuru said.

Discussion: Some councilmembers said they support the idea of a chapel but were reluctant to go along with the cost without more information on how long it would take for revenues to return the investment, and whether more fundraising could be done through the community.

“Having a great chapel is going to be a huge addition, but $1.2 million is not a little bit,” said Councilmember Kurt Knappen.

Lecuru answered questions about the popularity of the Town Hall, saying rentals have been on the rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic has waned.

By the numbers: The hall had 268 rentals in 2017, but that dropped to 81 in the pandemic year of 2020, she said.

Rentals began to bounce back after that, and there have been 180 rentals through August this year, according to the city.

Another thing: The site has a private support group – the Friends of Shawnee Town – that raises money and has discussed fundraisers for future projects.

The chapel building itself was to have been paid for from special sales tax revenue, with items in the interior coming from the support group, she said.

What they’re saying: Councilmember Tammy Thomas suggested that city parks staff reach out to other churches that might be interested in footing part of the cost, but Lecuru said she was unsure how that would work with a non-denominational facility.

Thomas, who moved for the item to be tabled, also said she supported the idea but was concerned about the cost.

“I want a chapel in Old Shawnee Town because what did families do during that period? They came together and went to church once a week at least,” she said.

Lecuru noted there has lately been a 2% increase each quarter on building costs.

What’s next for Shawnee Town chapel?

There is no timeline for it to come back up for discussion, but councilmembers said staff could bring it up again after they’d found out the requested information about fundraising and how to pay for it.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.