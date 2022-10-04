Para educator shortages straining Johnson County school districts

An ongoing shortage of para educators is putting a strain on staff at several Johnson County school districts and impacting students who may need the extra support.

Paras typically push into other teachers’ classrooms to work with individual students who may have special needs.

Several local public school districts contacted by the Post said they are struggling to fill para educator vacancies nearly two months into the new school year.

One para educator’s experience

Brooke Riffel, an elementary para professional in USD 232 in De Soto floats between four to five classrooms a day to support multiple students learning in each classroom.

She works from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, helping students with reading, writing, grammar, math, handwriting and assisting with lunch duty and end-of-the-day routines — with only a 30-minute lunch break.

Riffel’s jam-packed days are the result of an ongoing para educator shortage that impacts each of the three school districts in the Post’s coverage area.

Why it matters: Para educators work with students who need additional support for a wide variety of reasons, whether that be academic, emotional or social support.

When there aren’t enough para educators, students miss out on services and support needed to meet their academic goals, Riffel said.

Current struggles: Riffel said the ongoing shortage means para educator packed schedules are constantly changing.

She and her para colleagues are trying to support multiple students’ needs in each classroom in USD 232, she says.

While rewarding work, it’s challenging due to having to learn on the job and deal with “high stress situations with students,” Riffel said.

This leads Riffel feeling guilty about taking time off work, she said, because she knows both her students and colleagues will have a more stressful day with another para educator out.

What they’re saying: “A lot of our students need a consistent routine to have a successful day at school,” Riffel said. “When there is a paraprofessional shortage, it impacts who they will work with throughout the day and they may not have a consistent schedule or have the opportunity to build relationships with the para they work with.”

The bigger picture

There are currently 85 para educator positions unfilled in Shawnee Mission, district spokesperson David Smith told the Post via email .

Smith said paras are not assigned on a one-on-one basis, so there is no good way to track the number of students requiring or requesting a para educator.

Meanwhile, USD 232, where Riffel works, is struggling to fill 23 para positions, district spokesperson Alvie Cater told the Post via email.

For Blue Valley, there are 69 open para educator positions, according to its online application system.

What’s being done? Riffel said she believes Johnson County districts, including USD 232, are working to increase pay — but it’s still not as competitive as other job opportunities in the area.

USD 232’s board of education approved an increase for the starting hourly rate of pay last school year.

Cater told the Post that USD 232 last year also expanded places where it advertises openings, and it schedules job fairs to help attract attention to open positions.

What else: Last month, Shawnee Mission’s board of education approved an agreement with staffing agency Kelly Services to try to address the issue.

Kelly Services provides substitutes to the district, and is now working with Shawnee Mission to fill dozens of vacant para educator positions.

Two people from Kelly are in the on-boarding process as of Sept. 29, Smith said.

Smith said the shortage is hard on everyone, current staff included, and still other staff members are stepping up to fill holes where needed.

Key quote: “It is important to understand that being short staff has an impact on every student we serve in SMSD,” Smith said. “That said, we are working collectively to meet needs of all learners within our district. While we have a large number of para educator vacancies, we have a variety of staff who are stepping in and supporting students.”