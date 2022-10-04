The Overland Park city council has approved plans for the final phase of the Promontory project on Metcalf, a mixed-use development in the former Gateway Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.

The details: In this third phase, Arbor Development LLC will demolish the last existing building of the former shopping center and construct a 4-story, multi-family apartment building with 250 units in its place.

Total cost of the third phase of the project is estimated to be around $29.5 million.

Plans for this building initially called for a first-floor retail component, but the developer received approval to replace it with “brownstone-style” apartments in June.

Back then, the council also gave the developer more time to submit a TIF plan with a deadline extension from July to December of this year.

Timeline for the third phase of Promontory

Demolition of the existing building, which included a Half Price Books that is now located in the nearby Nall Hills Shopping Center, is set to wrap on Jan. 1 2023.

Following the demolition, construction of the Overland Park Promontory project’s third phase is planned to begin in July 2023.

Completion of the third and final phase of the development is expected to occur in December 2025.

The Promontory project’s second phase on SERV, an entertainment complex with pickleball courts and restaurant kiosks, is set to open later this fall.

Driving the news: An ordinance adopting the redevelopment project plan for the third and final phase of the development near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue was approved in a 9-3 vote by the Overland Park City Council Monday.

The council also voted to approve a resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue up to $17 million in economic development revenue bonds for the purpose of financing construction of the facility.

Background: In 2015, the council approved a redevelopment agreement including a tax increment financing district and community improvement district financing.

TIF is a public financing tool through which a private developer of a blighted property is reimbursed for eligible development and infrastructure costs using the increment of new property or sales tax revenue generated by the development.

In determining whether to grant TIF, consideration is given to whether a development would be financially feasible without TIF.

Council’s discussion: While many on the council were supportive in seeing this years-long redevelopment project reach its final stage of construction, some argued the city should have never entered into the redevelopment agreement in the first place.