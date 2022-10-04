The Overland Park city council has approved plans for the final phase of the Promontory project on Metcalf, a mixed-use development in the former Gateway Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.
The details: In this third phase, Arbor Development LLC will demolish the last existing building of the former shopping center and construct a 4-story, multi-family apartment building with 250 units in its place.
- Total cost of the third phase of the project is estimated to be around $29.5 million.
- Plans for this building initially called for a first-floor retail component, but the developer received approval to replace it with “brownstone-style” apartments in June.
- Back then, the council also gave the developer more time to submit a TIF plan with a deadline extension from July to December of this year.
Timeline for the third phase of Promontory
Demolition of the existing building, which included a Half Price Books that is now located in the nearby Nall Hills Shopping Center, is set to wrap on Jan. 1 2023.
- Following the demolition, construction of the Overland Park Promontory project’s third phase is planned to begin in July 2023.
- Completion of the third and final phase of the development is expected to occur in December 2025.
- The Promontory project’s second phase on SERV, an entertainment complex with pickleball courts and restaurant kiosks, is set to open later this fall.
Driving the news: An ordinance adopting the redevelopment project plan for the third and final phase of the development near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue was approved in a 9-3 vote by the Overland Park City Council Monday.
- The council also voted to approve a resolution declaring the city’s intent to issue up to $17 million in economic development revenue bonds for the purpose of financing construction of the facility.
Background: In 2015, the council approved a redevelopment agreement including a tax increment financing district and community improvement district financing.
- TIF is a public financing tool through which a private developer of a blighted property is reimbursed for eligible development and infrastructure costs using the increment of new property or sales tax revenue generated by the development.
- In determining whether to grant TIF, consideration is given to whether a development would be financially feasible without TIF.
Council’s discussion: While many on the council were supportive in seeing this years-long redevelopment project reach its final stage of construction, some argued the city should have never entered into the redevelopment agreement in the first place.
- Councilmember Faris Farassati said besides Metcalf Crossing, he doubted if anywhere in Overland Park can be labeled as blighted enough to warrant this type of tax incentive.
- In turn, Councilmember Jeff Cox said he felt obligated to support the ordinance due to the fact that the project is already two-thirds of the way through completion.
- “I don’t want to orphan projects half done because that’s worse than even if I wouldn’t have approved it from the beginning,” Cox said.
