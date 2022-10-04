Following its discovery last year and official unveiling in May, Johnson County is working to put together a potential museum display of items recovered from a 1951 time capsule.

Background: The 71-year-old time capsule was discovered during the demolition of the former Johnson County Courthouse last year.

The time capsule, which came in a small copper box, was originally placed in a wall of the old courthouse on May 7, 1951.

At that time, Johnson County’s population according to Census data was roughly 62,783 residents, and several Johnson County cities were newly incorporated.

What happened next: After its discovery, the capsule was turned over to the Johnson County Museum’s collections committee — which unanimously accepted the artifacts into the museum’s permanent collection.

Johnson County Museum officials opened the box with the help of Paul Benson, an associate conservator with Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins museum.

The findings were later presented at the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners’ May 5 meeting.

What was inside: Museum staff uncovered various items inside the capsule, including:

36 sealed envelopes from Johnson County cities — one of which was addressed from “66,000 residents of Johnson County”

Newspaper clippings from various city newspapers — including The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era — that detailed plans for the time capsule

A newspaper microfilm reel

A trial docket from May 5, 1951

A program for the Old Settlers Day event in 1948

A 1950 Olathe phone directory

Photographs of construction of the former courthouse

Possible Johnson County time capsule display