I-35 road rage shooting in Merriam leaves driver in critical condition

Merriam Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times during a reported road rage incident on Interstate 35 late Monday night.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers from several local departments were dispatched to check for a disturbance between two southbound vehicles.

The caller was a man reporting that someone in another car had shot at him. Recorded radio traffic stated that the man who called 911 was shot three times while driving his SUV.

The man eventually pulled over on the exit ramp from southbound U.S. 69 Highway to 95th Street, where he was met by Overland Park Police, firefighters and paramedics.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Overland Park Police closed the exit ramp from southbound U.S. 69 to 95th Street until the victim’s vehicle could be towed to the Johnson County Crime Lab for further processing. The ramp reopened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Merriam Police Department spokesperson Captain Troy Duvanel tells the Post that officers were able to playback Kansas City Scout traffic cameras along I-35 and determine that the shots were fired between 67th Street and 75th Street.

“The victim has multiple gunshot wounds,” Duvanel said. “I believe he’s stable now.”

The suspect vehicle is only described as a dark-colored car, according to Duvanel.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that traffic cameras saw the suspect vehicle exit at 75th Street and turn westbound towards Switzer Road.

At about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Merriam and Shawnee officers closed the southbound lanes of I-35 from 67th Street to 75th Street to search for evidence.

Merriam officers and a K-9 unit walked the southbound side of the interstate. Police have not said if any evidence was recovered in the search and all lanes reopened just before 3 a.m.

Tips in I-35 road rage shooting

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Merriam Police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.