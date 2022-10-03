We officially enter the spooky season, Johnson County. Welcome to Monday!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 80, Low: 52, another picture-perfect day. Sunny, calm and clear.
Diversions
- Get swingin’ with Grammy-winning jazz singer Diana Krall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts tonight at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets are limited.
Public Agenda
- The Prairie Village City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will consider signing off on a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA to launch a feasibility study for building a new civic center near Harmon Park.
- The USD 232 De Soto school board meets at 6 p.m. tonight and could approve an enrollment study to look, in part, at how the impending construction of a new Panasonic EV battery plant in the area could impact the district’s student population.
- The Overland Park City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will hold public hearings on the latest phases of redevelopment at two prominent projects, Bluhawk off 159th Street and Promontory on Metcalf Avenue.
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will consider a plan to build a new apartment complex, dubbed Luxe Villas at the Greens, off Clear Creek Parkway.
Noteworthy
- Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kan., couple was gunned down, local prosecutors have announced the arrests of three Olathe people reportedly involved in the case. [KMBC]
- Shawnee Mission area families have until 4 p.m. today to register children between the ages of birth and 5 to receive the first monthly installment of books in the mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Find out more info.
- The city of Prairie Village says trash collection this week will be delayed by one day following “late notice” from the city’s solid waste collection provider. So, houses that normally have trash picked up Mondays will have it picked up Tuesday, and so on. [Twitter]
