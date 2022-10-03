Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students receive life changing education opportunities with help from the JCCC Foundation

JCCC offers students a quality education at a reasonable cost — one lower than many other higher education options. This would not be possible without the dedicated work of the JCCC Foundation. With generous support from the community, the Foundation helps students access the education they need through scholarships and basic needs assistance programs.

Introducing the new Foundation Director

In July, JCCC welcomed Joy Ginsburg as the new Executive Director for the Johnson County Community College Foundation. Ginsburg brings notable experience to JCCC after working as the Executive Director of the Blue Valley Educational Foundation.

With the JCCC Foundation, Ginsburg oversees nearly $50 million in assets, which include more than $1.5 million in annual scholarship funds that are made available to students in partnership with JCCC Financial Aid. In addition, she is a strategic partner with College leadership to support the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, The Midwest Trust Center Performing Arts, innovative faculty projects, capital campaigns and student basic needs programs.

“The JCCC Foundation is a tremendous asset for our community and supports students throughout the metro,” said Ginsburg. “I look forward to continuing to grow the national reputation of the College and most importantly, helping more students access lifechanging education opportunities at JCCC.”

Celebrating scholarship recipients

Recently, the JCCC Foundation held their annual Scholarship Luncheon, which celebrates students as they share the effects scholarships have on their lives. Current students mingled with fellow scholarship recipients and had the chance to thank donors for their generous contributions. Several students gave emotional speeches to explain how they wouldn’t be where they are today without the financial assistance they received.

“I’m the youngest of four, so my parents had to put my older three siblings through college. By the time it came to me, there just wasn’t much money left,” said Emily Russell, scholarship recipient. “My family is also taking care of my sick grandparents, so it’s been hard on us financially. The Regnier Family Scholarship has truly helped make my dreams of being a police officer possible. I just want to give a big thank you to my scholarship donors, I don’t know where I’d be without these funds.”

Upcoming events to benefit student scholarships

In addition to the annual luncheon celebrating students, the JCCC Foundation hosts a variety of events year-round. The best part is that all proceeds collected from these events directly fund scholarships.

Lace Up for Learning

Start stretching those quads – it’s not too late to register for the annual Lace Up for Learning 5K Run-Walk happening Oct. 9 on the JCCC campus.

Registration is open through race day. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to receive this year’s commemorative race t-shirt. Registered participants are also offered chip timing, special team pricing, food and beverages and a gift at the finish line. All proceeds from this event support JCCC Foundation scholarship opportunities.

Some Enchanted Evening

The JCCC Foundation signature event, the annual Some Enchanted Evening black-tie gala, raises vital funds for student scholarships and honors community leaders by recognizing the Johnson Countian of the Year.

Since its inception, Some Enchanted Evening has raised more than $11 million in support of student scholarships. In fact, fundraising campaigns exceeded $1 million in both 2020 and 2021. This year, the Foundation is aiming to raise the bar even higher and set new donation records! Learn more about Some Enchanted Evening and secure a table or consider a direct donation today.

Make a difference in a student’s life

Every semester, JCCC helps students pay tuition through scholarships funded by members of the community. If you’re interested in helping support students on their educational journeys, consider a donation to the JCCC Foundation. You can submit a one-time or recurring donation, establish or support a scholarship, make a personal endowment or memorial gift and more. Learn all the ways you can support JCCC.