Shawnee to study traffic in city’s increasingly busy K-7 corridor

Because rapid growth along Kansas Highway 7 is causing a noticeable uptick in traffic, the Shawnee City Council has decided to commission a study of traffic patterns that could help them decide which roads need upgrades and when.

Driving the news: The city council voted unanimously last week to award a $77,580 contract to Olsson Associates of Overland Park to look at the seven-plus miles of the highway that runs from the northern county line to just south of West 83rd Street.

The details: The council tasked Olsson with coming up with projections based on known and existing developments as well as developments if fully built out.

The company would also develop a long-range transportation plan for the area, based on future traffic patterns.

Key quote: “I think it’s going to provide some very valuable information to us as we move ahead with the new developments,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins.

Background: Traffic patterns have become a frequent concern at city meetings as development continues to grow in the western part of the city.

Most recently, neighbors of the planned Bristol Highlands East development for 235 new single-family homes warned planning commissioners about problems they foresee on Woodland Drive.

The road is narrow and shoulderless with an abrupt curve at 75th Street.

Residents said the road would be made more dangerous by the additional traffic.

To address that, the study was expanded to include that area, which is in the 8000 block of Woodland Road.

What’s next for K-7 traffic study

As part of its study, Olsson will hold an open house to hear comments from the public on existing traffic conditions at a date yet to be announced.

Councilmembers said they were happy to get a better handle on upcoming traffic needs, noting the information could be useful in the city’s requests to the state highway department and Mid-America Regional Council.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.