Shawnee to study traffic in city’s increasingly busy K-7 corridor

Because rapid growth along Kansas Highway 7 is causing a noticeable uptick in traffic, the Shawnee City Council has decided to commission a study of traffic patterns that could help them decide which roads need upgrades and when.
Driving the news: The city council voted unanimously last week to award a $77,580 contract to Olsson Associates of Overland Park to look at the seven-plus miles of the highway that runs from the northern county line to just south of West 83rd Street.
The details: The council tasked Olsson with coming up with projections based on known and existing developments as well as developments if fully built out.
- The company would also develop a long-range transportation plan for the area, based on future traffic patterns.
Key quote: “I think it’s going to provide some very valuable information to us as we move ahead with the new developments,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins.
Background: Traffic patterns have become a frequent concern at city meetings as development continues to grow in the western part of the city.
- Most recently, neighbors of the planned Bristol Highlands East development for 235 new single-family homes warned planning commissioners about problems they foresee on Woodland Drive.
- The road is narrow and shoulderless with an abrupt curve at 75th Street.
- Residents said the road would be made more dangerous by the additional traffic.
- To address that, the study was expanded to include that area, which is in the 8000 block of Woodland Road.
What’s next for K-7 traffic study
As part of its study, Olsson will hold an open house to hear comments from the public on existing traffic conditions at a date yet to be announced.
- Councilmembers said they were happy to get a better handle on upcoming traffic needs, noting the information could be useful in the city’s requests to the state highway department and Mid-America Regional Council.
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
