Shawnee Police identify truck driver killed in crash on I-435

Updated, Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

Shawnee Police have identified the truck driver killed in a crash Friday afternoon on I-435 as Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Mo.

Original story continues below:

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 435 Friday afternoon.

Shawnee Police, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa responded to the crash just before 2:50 p.m.

Officers arrived to report a tractor-trailer dump truck on its side and a pickup truck in the ditch just south of the Renner Road bridge.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a southbound semi-dump truck had left the road after striking an unoccupied pickup truck that had been left abandoned on the shoulder of the highway,” Shawnee Police Department spokesperson Major Jim Baker said in a news release. “The driver of the commercial dump truck was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.”

As of 6 p.m., southbound traffic could only pass the scene using the left lane. The closure of two lanes led to traffic backing up as far as Johnson Drive.

All lanes were back open by around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police have not released any identifying information about the deceased driver.

