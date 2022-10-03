Prairie Village residents should expect delays with their curbside trash and recycling collections this week, according to the city.

Driving the news: In a statement issued Monday on Twitter, the city said it received notice on Friday from its private trash provider Republic Services that there would be delays in trash pickups this week.

Friday night Republic Services let us know solid waste services would be delayed by one day this week. However, today they informed us that the delay is for trash and recycling, but not for yard waste.

We apologize for the chaos and confusion caused by this situation.

The impact: In general, the city said residents should expect their weekly trash and recycling pick ups to be delayed by a day.

The delay does not apply to yard waste, according to the city’s tweet.

Some residents are reporting to the city that trucks were driving on their regular Monday routes on Monday, according to the post, but Republic told the city staff that these Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Oct. 4 “even if a truck was already on your street today.”

Why: The delay in trash pick ups is intended to allow drivers to finish picking up routes from Friday, Sept. 30, according to the city, though it wasn’t immediately clear by Republic was behind on its pick ups in the first place.

What to do: The city suggests residents put their bins out on their normal trash day and leave them until they get picked up, hopefully by the end of the next business day.

Key quote: “We apologize for the chaos and confusion caused by this situation,” the city wrote. “When Republic provides more information, we’ll pass it along.”