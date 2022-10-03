The FBI is assisting Leawood Police following a bank robbery early Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the BMO Harris Bank, 8840 State Line Road, at about 12:10 p.m. by employees reporting a robbery.

That branch is located just across the state line from the Ward Parkway Center shopping area in Kansas City, Mo.

FBI Kansas City Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton tells the Post that there were two suspects. One of the men gave the teller a demand note.

“No weapon was shown but threatened,” Patton said. “Suspects fled in a black SUV southbound on State Line Road with an undisclosed amount of currency.”

Both suspects are black males, 25 to 32 years of age and approximately 5’11” to 6’3” tall.

One man was wearing a red hoodie and ski mask. The other suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a ski mask.

No injuries were reported.

How to give tips in Leawood bank robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Tips can also be submitted online here.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.