The Johnson County District Attorney’s office says it appears no Shawnee Mission students were involved in the case of an ex-Shawnee Mission North High School teacher and swim coach now facing felony sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

What’s new: Melody Webb, public information officer at Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed to the Post via email that there is “no evidence at this time indicating that any students are involved” in the case of Alexander Morris, who was arrested and charged last week and remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Webb’s comments confirm what Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told 41 Action News last week that his office is not alleging Morris “had any contact with children at school or in any coaching endeavors.”

What else: Webb told the Post “sexual exploitation of a child is typically when individuals obtain child pornography.”

In her email, she said since the investigation is ongoing and there is a pending case, no additional details are available at this time.

District comments: The Post reached out to David Smith, Shawnee Mission’s chief communications officer, for additional comment for this story on Friday via email.

Smith said the district has “not received any additional information from any of the law enforcement agencies working on this case.”

Background: Morris was taken into custody and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor last Wednesday.

The Shawnee Mission school board subsequently met that evening and voted to fire him from his position as a math teacher at SM North.

Morris, who had a teacher in Shawnee Mission since November 2013, was also a swim coach at the school.

He also coached for the Kansas City Blazers and the city of Mission Swim Club.

This is in addition to his time as a swim coach for Unified School District 232 in De Soto 10 years ago.

What’s next in ex-Shawnee Mission teacher’s case

Morris is expected to make his next court appearance at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.